PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,305 shares.The stock last traded at $47.57 and had previously closed at $49.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,378.50.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

