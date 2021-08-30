Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $25.22 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.30.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

