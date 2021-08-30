Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading Up 1.2%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 1,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 46.15% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

