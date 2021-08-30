PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 6th (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:FRWAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRWAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $494,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,949,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,468,000.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.