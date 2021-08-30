Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Intuit Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuit in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

INTU opened at $565.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $518.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

