Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Issued By Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

NA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.50.

NA stock opened at C$99.32 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$62.50 and a one year high of C$100.42. The firm has a market cap of C$33.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.16.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

