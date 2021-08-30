Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $36.12 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

