Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Increased by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of CUBI opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 102,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

