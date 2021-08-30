Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

SLG stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.