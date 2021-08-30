Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dollar Tree, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 648,157 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

