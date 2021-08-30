Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.69) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.82). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.50) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $154.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.10. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $249,945,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after buying an additional 546,890 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after buying an additional 542,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after buying an additional 424,732 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

