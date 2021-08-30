Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.12) EPS.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tempest Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $14.87 on Monday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 190,754 shares during the period.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.