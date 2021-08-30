Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAC Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. AAC Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.08.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

