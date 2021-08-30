Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU) Lowered by Analyst

Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU) – Beacon Securities lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Altura Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Get Altura Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATU. Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Altura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Altura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Altura Energy stock opened at C$0.21 on Monday. Altura Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$22.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.44 million for the quarter.

About Altura Energy

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.