Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.54). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of ASND opened at $154.76 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.10.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.