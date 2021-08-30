Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.66 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $113.09 on Monday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

