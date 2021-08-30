Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Raised by William Blair

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:KAI opened at $206.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

