Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Guess? in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

GES stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. Guess? has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -642.86%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

