Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Raised by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LULU. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $405.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.55. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

