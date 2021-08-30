Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Raised by Analyst

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

NYSE TOL opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.