Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.20 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.23 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 74.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 198.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

