Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $14.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

ULTA stock opened at $387.23 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $8,891,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

