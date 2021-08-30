Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $183.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

