Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Frontline Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Frontline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 834.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 155,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 297.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at $7,137,000. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.