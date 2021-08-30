Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE ANF opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $50,841,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 403,230 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

