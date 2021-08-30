Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Reduced by Wedbush

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE ANF opened at $37.26 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

