Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,364.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $243,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

