Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $225.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.