Qbao Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $507,897.04 and approximately $24,285.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

