Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99. 4,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 1,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

The firm has a market cap of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

