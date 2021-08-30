QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Tamar Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tamar Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 4.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $7,315,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.4% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.42. 304,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

