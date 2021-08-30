Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in August

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the July 29th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

QUCOF opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69. Quálitas Controladora has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Separately, Barclays raised Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.69 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

