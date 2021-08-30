Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $8,950,692.24 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,338,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.09. The company had a trading volume of 224,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,556. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.65. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 117.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 160.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 98,940.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

