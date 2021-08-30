Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $6,263,904.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022,883 shares in the company, valued at $577,681,773.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,364 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,482 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

