Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.19 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $6.09 on Monday. Quantum has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,399.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $44,060.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 6,429.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Quantum worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

