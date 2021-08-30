Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Quidel worth $25,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Quidel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 38.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $127.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.56.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.