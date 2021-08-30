Quiztok Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quiztok

QTCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,506,626 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

