RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce sales of $342.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.05 million. RadNet reported sales of $291.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Sidoti increased their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of RDNT opened at $31.08 on Monday. RadNet has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.69.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

