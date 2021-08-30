RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of RadNet worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 86.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in RadNet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 137,205 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $4,028,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RadNet by 32.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 134.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 107,941 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $31.08 on Monday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sidoti lifted their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.