Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.74

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 12034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

