Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.77 and last traded at $44.30. 1,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $789.69 million, a P/E ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 414.17%.

In other Rafael news, CEO Howard S. Jonas purchased 112,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rafael by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

