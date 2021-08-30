Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.31

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.31 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 8682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,635,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,701,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

