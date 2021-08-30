RAPT Therapeutics’ (RAPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $32.47. 3,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $957.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,614.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $116,276 and have sold 86,821 shares valued at $2,703,328. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.