Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

STN opened at $47.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stantec by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Stantec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stantec by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

