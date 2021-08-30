Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lowered by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,541 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

