Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

8/24/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/23/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. "

7/27/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

BHB opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $419.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. Analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

