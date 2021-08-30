Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

8/11/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

8/10/2021 – Cardiff Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Cardiff Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

7/7/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. 27,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $292.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Cardiff Oncology Inc alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.