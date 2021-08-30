Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stevanato Group (STVN)

Stevanato Group (NYSE: STVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2021 – Stevanato Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Stevanato Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Stevanato Group is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Stevanato Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Stevanato Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/10/2021 – Stevanato Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Stevanato Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Stevanato Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Stevanato Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STVN opened at $25.15 on Monday. Stevanato Group Spa has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

