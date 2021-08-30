Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCDTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

