Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.07. 7,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 436,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,017,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,822,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

